Israel's Netanyahu Faces Charges In 3 Corruption Cases Benjamin Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted. He stands accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The longtime leader has denied any wrongdoing.

Israel's Netanyahu Faces Charges In 3 Corruption Cases Middle East Israel's Netanyahu Faces Charges In 3 Corruption Cases Israel's Netanyahu Faces Charges In 3 Corruption Cases Audio will be available later today. Benjamin Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted. He stands accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The longtime leader has denied any wrongdoing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor