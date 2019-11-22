You Too Can Spend The Night In An Edward Hopper Painting

At the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, guests can book a night in a re-creation of Edward Hopper's 1957 "Western Motel." A standard stay runs from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., The New York Times reports.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some paintings look so inviting, you just want to curl up inside the frame, right? Well, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, guests can book a night in a recreation of Edward Hopper's "Western Motel." Everything from the painting is there - even the warm light streaming through the window. One guest told The New York Times she had always wanted to sleep in a museum. Now, I should say the room does go on display for visitors during the day, so 8 a.m. checkout, all right?

