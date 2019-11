U.S. Sends First Migrant To Guatemala Under Asylum Agreement A Honduran seeking asylum in the U.S. has been sent to Guatemala where he must first seek asylum under a deal brokered with Guatemala in July. He is the first to be removed under the agreement.

