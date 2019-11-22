Tesla CEO Elon Musk Debuts 'Cybertruck' With A Slight Mishap

Musk wanted to show off the vehicle's strength. A sledgehammer didn't dent the door. But when a big metal ball was used, the armored window cracked. A second attempt produced the same result.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a slight problem when Elon Musk rolled out his latest Tesla electric vehicle, the Cybertruck, at the LA Auto show - looks like a big metal triangle on wheels. The CEO wanted to show off its strength, so a man swung a sledgehammer at the door. It did nothing. Then the car's designer threw a big metal ball at the armored windows, which cracked.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELON MUSK: Maybe that was a little too hard.

INSKEEP: So they tried again, and the window cracked again.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.