The News Roundup for November 22, 2019

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union testifies that there was a clear quid pro quo for a White House meeting between President Trump and Ukraine. And after two weeks of impeachment hearings and more than a dozen testimonies the president claims he was not impressed.

But other things besides the hearings happened this week. Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Atlanta for another debate. They faced questions about their foreign policy in front of the cameras. And in Louisiana, a Democratic governor was re-elected for a second term.

Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The United States reverses a decades long policy on the illegality of settlements in the West Bank. Iran shuts down almost all internet access in response to popular unrest.

And the Duke of York regrets his decision to put himself on-camera, as the fallout continues over Prince Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For the domestic news discussion, we spoke with Gabby Orr, a White House reporter with Politico; Josh Kraushaar, a political editor with National Journal; and Eva McKend, a congressional correspondent with Spectrum News.

For the international discussion, we spoke with Moises Naim, a chief international columnist for El Pais; Rosalind Jordan, a State & Specials correspondent for Al Jazeera; and Nina Maria Potts, the Director of Global News Coverage for Feature Story News.

