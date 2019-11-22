Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Cybertruck, With A Polarizing Wedge Shape

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk showed off his company's all-electric truck on Thursday, touting its versatility and toughness. But the truck's unique design — it follows one angle from the front bumper to the top of the windshield, for instance — threw some Tesla fans for a loop. And when Musk showed off the truck's "armor glass," its windows shattered during the demonstration.

Keeping with Tesla's history of using showmanship to hype its latest products, the unveiling included a countdown clock and an auditorium full of Tesla fans and journalists in Los Angeles. As it rolled onto the stage, the truck drove through wafts of artificial smoke and music drummed through loudspeakers. On the periphery, pyrotechnic flames rose as it stopped in front of a graffiti-style "Cybertruck" graphic, in stark black and white.

Musk had teased several of the design cues ahead of the event, citing influences from Bladerunner to the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. Both of those movies featured vehicles with sharply angled front ends and overall wedge shapes — an approach to car design that's been seen as futuristic and aerodynamic since Alfa Romeo created the knifelike Carabo concept car in 1968. After that breakthrough, Lamborghini released its angular Countach. Other cars followed, including the Lotus Esprit that was made into an amphibious vehicle for Roger Moore's James Bond — a car that Musk bought in 2013.

In the case of the Cybertruck, its acute front angle comes to a point just above the front-seat headrests. There, it meets an even longer and sharper slope from the rear — a continuous plane that includes both a transparent roof panel and the truck's rolltop bed cover (it retracts behind the back seats).

Musk seems to have expected the design to split some potential customers, saying months before the long-awaited unveiling that the Tesla truck's look "may be too futuristic for most people."

The Cybertruck also looks markedly different from the truck concept that was improvised by Tesla owner Simone Giertz — who won fans earlier this year when she hacked the back roof off of a new Tesla Model 3 and converted the sedan into a truck.

Giertz, who attended Thursday night's Tesla event, said of Cybertruck," I have no idea what I think of it. Need to sleep on it."

On Friday, she elaborated somewhat, saying the design shocked her: "I've slept on it now, but my facial expression is still the same. I think I might have gotten chronic shocked #Cybertruck face."

Critics called it a doorstop, or a very ugly DeLorean — or something that might be seen in an old vector-graphic video game. But the truck also has its defenders, who seem to chalk up the initial negative comments to the Cybertruck's bold look.

"Really disappointed by my colleagues at so many pubs who are dismissing the Cybertruck because it looks weird," Roadshow Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens said via Twitter. He added, "Many of these same colleagues spent this entire week lamenting an industry that is churning out samey, half-assed crossover SUVs. I'll take weird over anonymous."

In a response to a video of the truck, Twitter user David Wu compared it to a stealth fighter: "The F35 of pickup trucks. Don't think my mind has ever been blown like this before."

Tesla says the Cybertruck drives better than most sports cars and is more useful than a normal truck. From a standing start, the truck's maxed-out version can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the company says. And on paper at least, the pairing of electric motors — known for their high torque output — with a truck would seem to be a slam-dunk concept.

But pickup trucks, like most automobiles, are also sold on image. And both Tesla and Musk have repeatedly played up the new electric truck's ruggedness.

"You want a truck that's really tough? Not fake tough?" Musk asked the crowd Thursday night. He also said Tesla will make the exterior of the Cybertruck from a stainless steel alloy his companies developed.

"We're going to be using the same alloy in the Starship rocket," Musk said, referring to his SpaceX project.

Alas, then came the "Tesla armor glass" strength demonstration. In it, a metal ball was dropped onto a sheet of what Musk described as "regular car glass," leaving a long crack.

To test a sheet of Tesla's glass, the metal ball was taken up to a height of around 10 feet and dropped again. The "armor glass" remained intact — but Musk didn't stop there. He then turned the ball over to Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen, a buff-looking man who had previously whacked the truck's doors with a sledgehammer to attest to its durability.

"Franz, could you try to break this glass, please?" Musk said.

"You sure?" von Holzhausen asked.

"Yeah."

Without much of a windup, von Holzhausen whirled the ball at Tesla's brand-new truck — and left a nasty-looking spiderweb of splintered and dented glass.

"Well," Musk said afterwards. "Maybe that was a little too hard."

Staring at the ruined window, one hand on his chin, Musk added, "It didn't go through. That's the plus side."

But then von Holzhausen asked if they should try the rear window — and Musk agreed. That left him standing in front of two pock-marked windows for the rest of the carefully stage-managed event.

"Not bad," Musk summed up that portion of the night, before adding, "Room for improvement."

The Cybertruck has six seats and a cargo bed (or "vault," as Tesla calls it) that's six-and-a-half feet long. Its tailgate also hides a ramp, for rolling materials or vehicles into the bed. The truck is 231.7 inches (19.3 feet) long, nearly 80 inches wide and 75 inches tall. Tesla lists its maximum range at more than 500 miles.

The truck will be offered in a wide spectrum of driving range and weight capacity, depending on which motor is powering the vehicle. While the basic single-motor truck would have a range of around 250 miles and a tow rating of 7,500 pounds using rear-wheel drive, the three-motor all-wheel-drive version would double that range and be capable of towing 14,000 pounds, Tesla says.

The starting price for the CyberTruck is $39,900. In the most high-powered version, it would cost $69,900. The company is taking preorders for the truck now, with a $100 deposit required to reserve a vehicle that Tesla says will hit the market in about two years.

Perhaps reflecting the uncertainty over the new design, Tesla's stock price fell overnight and continued its dip on Friday, down by around 6% at midday ET. But as Investors Business Daily notes, "Since its June 3 low, Tesla stock has doubled."