Weekly Wrap: Dems Debate, Mister Rogers and WeWork

Guest host Elise Hu steps in for Sam Sanders this week. She is joined by panelists Jacob Margolis, science reporter for Southern California Public Radio, and Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat's Good Luck America, and contributing writer for Vanity Fair. They discuss the aftermath of a California shooting and how shooting drills may have prepared students at the school.

They also talk the fall of WeWork and what it means for Silicon Valley, and whether a lawmaker actually farted on national television. Plus, why Mister Rogers is still ingrained in the American psyche, years after his show went off the air.

NPR's It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders. This episode was guest hosted by Elise Hu. The show is produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.