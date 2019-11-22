Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Dems Debate, Mister Rogers and WeWork Guest host Elise Hu steps in for Sam this week. She is joined by panelists Jacob Margolis, science reporter for Southern California Public Radio, and Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat's Good Luck America, and contributing writer for Vanity Fair. They discuss the aftermath of a California school shooting, the fall of WeWork, and the lawmaker who may have farted on air. Plus, why Mister Rogers is still ingrained in the American psyche, years after his PBS show went off the air.
Weekly Wrap: Dems Debate, Mister Rogers and WeWork

Fred Rogers is the subject of a recently released podcast hosted by Carvell Wallace called Finding Fred. This is Rogers at a rehearsal of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on June 28, 1989 in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar/AP hide caption

Fred Rogers is the subject of a recently released podcast hosted by Carvell Wallace called Finding Fred. This is Rogers at a rehearsal of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on June 28, 1989 in Pittsburgh.

Guest host Elise Hu steps in for Sam Sanders this week. She is joined by panelists Jacob Margolis, science reporter for Southern California Public Radio, and Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat's Good Luck America, and contributing writer for Vanity Fair. They discuss the aftermath of a California shooting and how shooting drills may have prepared students at the school.

They also talk the fall of WeWork and what it means for Silicon Valley, and whether a lawmaker actually farted on national television. Plus, why Mister Rogers is still ingrained in the American psyche, years after his show went off the air.

NPR's It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders. This episode was guest hosted by Elise Hu. The show is produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.