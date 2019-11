A Look At The Value Of Active Shooter Drills In Schools The jury is still out on whether active shooter drills do more harm than good. But according to a new U.S. government report, there is one proven way to make schools safer: prevention.

A Look At The Value Of Active Shooter Drills In Schools

The jury is still out on whether active shooter drills do more harm than good. But according to a new U.S. government report, there is one proven way to make schools safer: prevention.

Audio will be available later today.