Episode 954: What Is Foreign Interference, Anyway?

Enlarge this image Mark Makela/Getty Images Mark Makela/Getty Images

When you think about foreign interference, you probably think about someone living far away and trying to sneak money into the American elections.

But there are millions of non-citizens – foreigners – legally living, working, and paying taxes in the United States. Some of them would like to participate in elections that could influence their jobs and their future.

Are they allowed to participate in any way in U.S. elections? And what's the line between participation and meddling? Today on the show, we find out.

Music: "Doctor Dizzy," "What's He Up To," and "Smoke And Mirrors."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Do you want more Planet Money? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.