When Elaine Welteroth was a little kid (in the '90s) she and her friends created their own fashion magazine — and the experience paid off. She went on to become editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Teen Vogue' Editor Elaine Welteroth On 'AARP The Magazine'

Listen · 10:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/781861065/782293921" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth attends the Beautycon Festival in New York City in May 2017.
Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon
When Elaine Welteroth was a little kid (in the '90s) she and her friends created their own fashion magazine — and the experience paid off. She went on to become editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. She's now a judge on Project Runway and has a new memoir called More Than Enough.

Since Welteroth was an editor at Teen Vogue, we'll ask her about the magazine for a different demographic — AARP the Magazine.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

