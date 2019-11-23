Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Joel, The Wall Street Journal reports that more and more vacationers are paying for special private tours complete with guides to help the tourists get what?

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Lost.

SAGAL: No. That would be contrary to the purpose of a guide...

BOOSTER: But wouldn't it...

SAGAL: ...Would it not, Joel?

BOOSTER: But don't you - I love going to a city and getting lost in the city. But my phone makes it so easy to not get lost. And I end up at a Starbucks, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

BOOSTER: I need another hint.

SAGAL: Well, you have to bring your own selfie stick.

BOOSTER: Oh, to take pictures of you.

SAGAL: Yes. The guides help you get really good Instagram photos.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yeah.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I think it's better when you back off the edge of the Grand Canyon by yourself.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Instagram tours in places like Spain, Indonesia and France ensure you will get the best shots and be the worst person in Spain, Indonesia and France. For about $100, locals will take you to the most photogenic spots early in the morning, when the light is good and before, you know, those gross other people get there.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The tours are full service. They will digitally touch up your photos for you.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: And this is true. The guide will act as a shield, so you can change in different outfits for different shots. It's great, though. People should do this all over. In no time, you'll be telling friends, look how hot I looked at Chernobyl.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Why, you practically glow.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: Coming up, love is in the air in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

