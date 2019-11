China's Treatment Of Uighurs NPR's Scott Simon talks with researcher Bahram Sintash about China's treatment of Uighurs. A million have been imprisoned in camps, and Sintash reports that thousands of mosques have been destroyed.

China's Treatment Of Uighurs Asia China's Treatment Of Uighurs China's Treatment Of Uighurs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with researcher Bahram Sintash about China's treatment of Uighurs. A million have been imprisoned in camps, and Sintash reports that thousands of mosques have been destroyed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor