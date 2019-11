Pope Draws Attention To Death Penalty In Japan Pope Francis will highlight his opposition to the death penalty as he begins a visit to Japan. The pontiff will meet with the world's longest-serving death row inmate.

Pope Francis will highlight his opposition to the death penalty as he begins a visit to Japan. The pontiff will meet with the world's longest-serving death row inmate.