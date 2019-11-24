Sunday Puzzle: Made-Up Phrases

On-air challenge: Every answer is a made-up two-word phrase in which the first word starts with the letter C, and the second word is the same as the first but without the C.

Ex. A painting of a golfer's vehicle --> CART ART

1. A Scottish boy wearing clothing

2. Pile that doesn't cost much

3. Security device for a timepiece

4. Where a group of witches bakes a cake

5. One who assesses the quality of a feature of the lunar surface

6. Black bird that is cowardly

7. Wifey's mate who's a little overweight

8. A two-point score in horseshoes that is more obvious

9. One jumping on a helicopter, informally

10. One abandoning a butcher's knife

11. One running his tongue over an answering device on "Jeopardy!"

12. One who wakes up a reveler

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La. The city of Mobile, Ala., has the interesting property that the name of the city has exactly the same consonants as its state (M, B and L), albeit in a different order. What is the next-largest U.S. city for which this is true?

Challenge answer: Charleston, S.C.

Winner: Brendan Shera of Queens, New York

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jon Siegel of Chevy Chase, Md. The words WON and SUN rhyme, even though their vowels are different. Can you name four common, uncapitalized 4-letter words, each of which has exactly one vowel, and all of which rhyme, even though all four vowels are different?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.