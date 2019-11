Debunking Russian Disinformation NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, about why we're hearing so much about Russian disinformation during the impeachment hearings.

Debunking Russian Disinformation National Security Debunking Russian Disinformation Debunking Russian Disinformation Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, about why we're hearing so much about Russian disinformation during the impeachment hearings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor