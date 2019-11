Tennessee Leaves Hundreds Of Millions For Needy Families Unspent Tennessee has not spent $732 million in federal funds intended to help needy families. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with reporter Natalie Allison of the Tennessean.

Tennessee Leaves Hundreds Of Millions For Needy Families Unspent

Tennessee has not spent $732 million in federal funds intended to help needy families. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with reporter Natalie Allison of the Tennessean.