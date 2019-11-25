Carly Rae Jepsen: Tiny Desk Concert

From the moment Carly Rae Jepsen arrived at NPR HQ for her Tiny Desk concert, she brought an obvious sense of joy. Take, for example, her sound check: Working with her band of longtime collaborators, she seemed downright delighted, beaming at the musicians as she gave notes after each meticulous run-through. It's that attention to detail that has helped build her a devoted fan base ready to make memes of her every move.

Her performance was a long time coming: In 2012, Jepsen's No. 1 hit "Call Me Maybe" was inescapable, and her 2015 album, E-MO-TION, made her a critical darling. An extremely high proportion of NPR employees also happen to be fans of the pop star; despite the nonstop impeachment hearing coverage happening just down the hall, Jepsen commanded a considerable and captivated crowd at the Tiny Desk.

For the performance, Jepsen and her band played three songs from her latest album, Dedicated, modulating the album's sparkling pop-disco vibe to fit our sun-filled office. From the smiling swagger of "Want You in My Room" to the head rush of a new crush on "Now That I Found You" to "The Sound," Jepsen and her band even shared a few laughs during the set — and the whole crowd left smiling a little bit bigger.

SET LIST

"Now That I Found You"

"Want You in My Room"

"The Sound"

MUSICIANS

Carly Rae Jepsen: vocals; Tavish Crowe: guitar; Nik Pešut‏: drums; Jared Manierka: keys; Adam Siska: bass; Sophi Bairley: vocals

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Marissa Lorusso, Lyndsey McKenna, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts, Patrick Boyd; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Jack Corbett, Maia Stern, Kara Frame; Associate producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Mhari Shaw/NPR