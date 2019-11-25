Fox Anchor Nick Vasos' Sick Day Email Goes Viral

Vasos is an anchor at Fox 4 in Kansas City, Mo. He tried to email his boss to ask about a sick day and inadvertently mailed the entire company, which owns almost 200 stations across America.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We would like to say, get well soon, to Nick Vasos, but his colleagues already have that covered. Mr. Vasos is an anchor at Fox 4 in Kansas City, Mo. He tried to email his boss to ask about a sick day, but inadvertently mailed the entire company Nextstar, which owns almost 200 stations across America. Colleagues sent chicken noodle soup and built a shrine at his desk, complete with candles and flowers.

