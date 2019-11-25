Florida Dog Drives In Circles For 90 Minutes

A man in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., left his dog Max alone in the car. Max kicked the car into reverse, causing it to drive backwards. The car drove in circles until it eventually hit a mailbox.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I'd say bad dog, but honestly, I'm pretty impressed. A man in Port St. Lucie, Fla., left his dog Max alone in the car. Max kicked the car into reverse, causing it to drive backwards for around 90 minutes. The car drove in circles, so it didn't get very far. Eventually, it stopped when it hit a mailbox. Max hopped out as soon as the police opened the door. A neighbor who saw it said, give that dog a license. He drives better than some humans.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.