Guns & America: The Good Guy With A Gun
We've heard it from the NRA, the GOP and, lately, President Trump.
"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."
According to a recent Gallup poll, 30 percent of U.S. adults say they own a firearm. And according to the Pew Research Center, three-fourths of those gun owners bought their firearms for self-defense.
But researchers at Harvard recently found that people defended themselves with their guns in less than one percent of violent crimes.
If the chances that you'll save yourself with a gun are so rare... why does the "Good Guy with a Gun" myth persist?
And what is it like to be part of that less-than-one-percent? We explore the issue with the reporting collaborative Guns & America.
