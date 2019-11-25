Canadian Man Ends 18 Years Of Wearing Shorts After Blue Bombers' Grey Cup Win

A Winnipeg, Manitoba, man hasn't worn trousers in 18 years until his team won a Canadian football championship. Now the Blue Bombers have won the Grey Cup, and his pant-less streak has ended.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

A Canadian man has put his pants back on because of this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Three more Bombers have scored on seven of their last eight possessions. They have put the win back in Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers - 2019 Grey Cup Champions.

KELLY: That is the Winnipeg Blue Bombers winning the Canadian Football League championship yesterday. It's known as the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33 to 12 - their first title since 1990.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Chris Matthew is a big fan of his hometown team, to say the least. That is why, 18 years ago, he declared that he would stop wearing pants until his team won the title. And so he did most everything in shorts. He told The Canadian Press that he even shoveled snow in shorts during Manitoba winters.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHRIS MATTHEW: Most people just think that there's something wrong with me, and I think maybe they're right.

CHANG: He did make an exception, though, for funerals.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATTHEW: But if the people, the family know about the shorts, I'll wear the shorts to the funeral. But other than that, I don't wear pants anywhere.

KELLY: Until yesterday. After his Blue Bombers finally triumphed yesterday, Matthew went on the field and put on a pair of camouflage track pants. His wife, Darla, was there. She was asked about them.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Your husband's wearing pants again.

DARLA: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Who picked them?

DARLA: Certainly not me. I actually know fashion.

CHANG: He told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation wearing pants again, I'm not sure yet. It's all new to me.

KELLY: Yeah. He also said that he has learned an important lesson about making promises.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATTHEW: Be careful of what you say because if you have to live up to it, sometimes it can be a little uncomfortable.

KELLY: Winnipeg Blue Bombers football fan Chris Matthew. And for the record, his wife says he still prefers shorts to pants.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.