Lin-Manuel Miranda

On the latest episode, the one and only – Lin-Manuel Miranda!

He'll throw us back to his childhood. Lin-Manuel grew up in a working class neighborhood north of Harlem. He went to a fancy school for gifted kids on the Upper East Side. It would be remiss to ignore that he directed a high school production of West Side Story. He went to college at Wesleyan. Not long after he graduated, had a hit Broadway musical with In The Heights.

But he's probably best known as the star and creator of the biggest musical in the last 20 years – Hamilton. The award-winning, massively influential musical about the founding father Alexander Hamilton.

These days, he's got another show on Broadway: Freestyle Love Supreme. It's an improvised hip-hop performance where the performers get their prompts from the audience.

He's also starring in the new HBO show His Dark Materials. It's a fantasy series based on the book by the same name. It centers around a young girl named Lyra who's trying to find a kidnapped friend. Lyra grew up in Oxford, UK, but her journey takes her far from her home to a desolate and dangerous region known as The North. There, she meets a guy named Lee Scoresby, played by Lin-Manuel.

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about how his career has changed since Hamilton. We'll also talk about the time he turned down a part in a Marvel movie.

Check out His Dark Materials on HBO. Freestyle Love Supreme is on Broadway through January 12 at the Booth Theatre.