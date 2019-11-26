Accessibility links
READ: Impeachment Inquiry Transcript Of OMB's Mark Sandy Mark Sandy testified to the House impeachment inquiry behind closed doors on Nov. 16. The OMB is central to questions about how military aid to Ukraine was delayed.
READ: Testimony Of White House Budget Official To Impeachment Inquiry

Mark Sandy, a career employee in the White House Office of Management and Budget, testified in the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 16. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

House impeachment investigators have released the transcript of Mark Sandy, a career staffer for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Sandy was deposed by lawmakers on Nov. 16, and was the lone person from the OMB to testify. Top-ranking political appointees to the OMB — including Russell Vought, its acting director — refused to comply with the investigations' requests, citing advice from the White House counsel's office.

The OMB controls the White House budget and signs off on the dispersal of U.S. foreign aid. Lawmakers have sought information about the White House decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine, as well as the eventual release of the aid in mid-September.

Read Sandy's testimony:

