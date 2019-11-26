Thanksgiving Invitation Continues Despite A Grandma's Text Mistake

In 2016, Jamal Hinton received a text from Wanda Dench inviting him to dinner. She texted the wrong number but Jamal asked if he could still come. They plan to continue the tradition this year.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It started out as a mix-up, but now it's something to be grateful for. In 2016, Jamal Hinton received a text from grandmother Wanda Dench inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. Thing is, she's not his grandma. It was the wrong number. When Hinton asked if he could still come, Dench said of course because that's what grandmas do. The two are no longer strangers. They have continued the tradition each Thanksgiving and plan to meet again this year.

