What Powers Does Trump Have As Commander And Chief? What does the forced resignation of Navy Secretary reveal about President Trump's relationship with the military? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Peter Feaver, a professor at Duke University.

What Powers Does Trump Have As Commander And Chief? Analysis What Powers Does Trump Have As Commander And Chief? What Powers Does Trump Have As Commander And Chief? Audio will be available later today. What does the forced resignation of Navy Secretary reveal about President Trump's relationship with the military? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Peter Feaver, a professor at Duke University. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor