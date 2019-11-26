Albania Is Rocked By 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake, Killing At Least 16

Enlarge this image toggle caption U.S. Geological Survey U.S. Geological Survey

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Albania's central coast overnight Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, damaging buildings and triggering aftershocks across the Balkan Peninsula.

"Significant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread," the United States Geological Survey says in its damage estimate. It adds that economic damages will likely be more than $100 million, noting that previous earthquakes of this severity "have required a regional or national level response."

The epicenter was only about 20 miles northwest of the capital city, Tirana, (population 375,000), the USGS says. The quake hit some 15 miles northeast of the coastal city of Durrës (population 122,034), at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the agency.

"The 6.4 magnitude quake hit Albania around 4 a.m. local time and could be felt some 200 miles north in Sarajevo," Matthew Algeo reports for NPR from Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The quake was also felt across the Adriatic Sea, in the Puglia region of southern Italy, according to the USGS.

Images from Albanian public broadcaster RTSH show residents gathering in city parks and sidewalks during the night, wary of staying inside as aftershocks rippled through the area.

A number of nations, from Italy and Greece to France and Turkey, have offered to help Albania with rescue and recovery efforts, according to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.