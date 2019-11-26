Fusion GPS Founders On Russian Efforts To Sow Discord: 'They Have Succeeded'
Fusion GPS Founders On Russian Efforts To Sow Discord: 'They Have Succeeded'
During the '16 campaign, Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch hired former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to investigate Trump's involvement with Russia. Their new book is Crime in Progress.
Crime in Progress
Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion Gps Investigation of Donald Trump
Hardcover, 368 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?