Accessibility links
Mali: French Troops Killed In Helicopter Collision While Pursuing Militants It's believed to be the highest single loss for the French military since 1983. "These 13 heroes had only one goal: to protect us," French President Emmanuel Macron said.
NPR logo 13 French Troops Killed In Helicopter Collision While Pursuing Militants In Mali

Africa

13 French Troops Killed In Helicopter Collision While Pursuing Militants In Mali

Enlarge this image

French Defense Minister Florence Parly (left) and French Army Chief of Staff Gen. François Lecointre said Tuesday that two helicopters collided in midair and killed 13 French soldiers fighting Islamic extremists in Mali. Thibault Camus/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Thibault Camus/AP

French Defense Minister Florence Parly (left) and French Army Chief of Staff Gen. François Lecointre said Tuesday that two helicopters collided in midair and killed 13 French soldiers fighting Islamic extremists in Mali.

Thibault Camus/AP

Two helicopters full of French troops pursuing militants in a remote region of Mali collided on Monday evening, killing 13 soldiers.

It's the "heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades," according to Agence France-Presse. In 1983, an attack in Beirut killed 58 French paratroopers.

"These 13 heroes had only one goal: to protect us," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet. "I bow my head in front of the pain of their families and comrades."

"The loss is heavy but the peoples of the Sahel share your bereavement," said Mali's president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, according to the BBC. The Sahel is a vast desert region of northwest Africa that includes Mali.

While it's not clear which group the militants belong to, Army Chief of Staff Gen. François Lecointre said at a news conference that an affiliate of ISIS was the main group in the area, AFP reported.

Why French Troops Are Intervening In Africa — Again

Europe

Why French Troops Are Intervening In Africa — Again

The helicopters were brought in to back up ground commandoes who were pursuing militants near Mali's border with Burkina Faso.

France's defense minister, Florence Parly, told reporters that the helicopters were flying "in total darkness, which made the operation much more complicated," according to The Associated Press.

"Two explosions were heard and the aircraft hit the ground a short distance apart. There were no survivors," Reuters reported, citing French officials.

The French government has reportedly recovered the choppers' flight data recorders and opened an investigation to pinpoint how the collision happened.

French troops intervened in Mali, a former French colony, in 2013 after radical jihadists took over parts of the country. At least 44 French troops have died since then, as The Associated Press reported. In recent years, France has taken a combat role in several other African countries, including the Central African Republic and Ivory Coast. About 4,500 French troops are currently deployed across five African countries, according to the BBC.

Reports from the region suggest that the security situation has grown worse in this area that France is trying to stabilize.

Survivor Of Deadly 1983 Beirut Bombing: 'We Don't Talk About It Much'

StoryCorps

Survivor Of Deadly 1983 Beirut Bombing: 'We Don't Talk About It Much'

In the past two months, Mali has seen a surge of militant attacks — as the AP reported, "well over 100 local troops" have been killed, and IS has claimed responsibility for many of them.

In a recent newspaper op-ed, former French diplomat Bruno Clément-Bollée stated that "in the Sahel, France has a lot to be worried about." In the piece quoted by the BBC, he said: "We seem to have no idea how to get out of the quagmire."

The French government has struggled to obtain more troop support from the European Union to aid in this fight. Parly, the defense minister, said that "this is not the time for questioning the merit or not of this operation," according to AFP. "It's a time for mourning."