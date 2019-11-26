1A Movie Club: 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

"What do you do with the mad that you feel? When you feel so mad you could bite?

When the whole wide world seems oh, so wrong, and nothing you do seems very right?

What do you do? Do you punch a bag? Do you pound some clay or some dough? Do you round up friends for a game of tag and see how fast you go?

It's great to be able to stop, when you've planned a thing that's wrong, and be able to do something else instead, and think this song.

I can stop when I want to... can stop when I wish... can stop, stop, stop anytime.

And what a good feeling to feel like this and know that the feeling is really mine."