1A Movie Club: 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'
"What do you do with the mad that you feel? When you feel so mad you could bite?
When the whole wide world seems oh, so wrong, and nothing you do seems very right?
What do you do? Do you punch a bag? Do you pound some clay or some dough? Do you round up friends for a game of tag and see how fast you go?
It's great to be able to stop, when you've planned a thing that's wrong, and be able to do something else instead, and think this song.
I can stop when I want to... can stop when I wish... can stop, stop, stop anytime.
And what a good feeling to feel like this and know that the feeling is really mine."
Fred Rogers wrote these lyrics for one of his many songs in "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
He quoted it to a congressional committee when appealing for funding of children's television. And Tom Hanks sings it in the new film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
The lessons of Mister Rogers may seem childish, but this movie reminds us that facing your feelings aren't kid stuff.
In the this episode of the 1A Movie Club, we spoke to Ronald Young Jr., a junior pastor at Greater Refuge Temple and host of the podcasts Time Well Spent and Leaving the Theater; John Horn, host of the daily arts and entertainment program The Frame and Beandrea July, a freelance culture writer and film critic.
