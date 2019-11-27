Lost In The World Of Audio Fiction

Enlarge this image toggle caption ASHLEIGH BING ASHLEIGH BING

Audio fiction is experiencing something of a revolution here in the U.S.

It's an art form that goes back to the very start of radio — and it's back, with major companies pouring big money into audio dramas.

But what's driving this resurgence? And what caused audio dramas to fall out of favor until smartphones and podcasts brought them back?

To answer these questions, we spoke with David Rheinstrom, the host of the "Radio Drama Revival" podcast; Elena Fernández Collins, a podcast critic and journalist; James Kim, the creator and producer of the audio drama podcast "Moonface;" and Lisette Alvarez, the creator and producer of the audio fiction podcast "Kalila Stormfire's Economical Magick Services."

Over this busy holiday weekend, we're listening back to this episode.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.