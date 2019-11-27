1A Across America: A Conversation With Young Conservatives in Alabama

In 2016 and 2018, younger generations outvoted their elders. As Generation Z ages it will account for a larger share of voters overall.

But these youngest voters — mid-20s and younger — feel differently about many issues than their elders. Particularly, young Republicans.

Gen Z and millennial Republicans are more likely to say that humans are causing global warming, that blacks are treated less fairly than whites and that government should do more to solve problems rather than leaving it all to individuals and businesses, according to a Pew Research Center report released this year.

Alabama has voted Republican in every presidential race for nearly 40 years.

Republicans have controlled the state's house, senate and governor's office since 2011. But we know that not every voter is the same, and that's why we wanted to hear how three young conservatives see things.

A few weeks ago we spent some time in Birmingham, Alabama, as part of our 1A Across America series.

We've teamed up with six public radio stations, including WBHM in Birmingham, to connect with people ahead of the election whose voices aren't always heard in the national conversation.

And this conversation was a special edition of WBHM's live event series "The Big Q," we share some of the highlights from that event.

We spoke to MyChale Cooper, a senior at the University of Alabama and the political director for the College Republican Federation of Alabama; Cameron Covington, a junior at Jacksonville State University and a member of the College Republicans; Dalton Dismukes, the Chairman of the Young Republican Federation of Alabama; and Andrew Yeager — WBHM's political reporter.

