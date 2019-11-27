What We Write About When We Write About Food

When you're trying to decide where to eat — and what to eat — who do you listen to?

Someone's Yelp review? A Facebook friend? What does their judgment tell us besides what food is good to eat?

A New Yorker profile of late Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold said Gold noticed new groups of people moving to Los Angeles before the Census did — because he saw their cuisine cropping up in the restaurants he reviewed.

And an essay about fried chicken by Osayi Endolyn notes that although everyone loves it (vegetarians aside), the black women who invented fried chicken were largely left out of the multi-billion-dollar industry hawking strips, drumsticks, wings and more.

What does our relationship with food say about us? Who do we rely on to tell us what food is worth trying or restaurants worth skipping? And how do the people who write about food push back on — or amplify — harmful stereotypes?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Mayukh Sen is a freelance writer who's working on a book about immigrant women in the food industry; Helen Rosner, who writes about food for The New Yorker; Osayi Endolyn, a freelance writer who has written about food and drink all over the U.S., but particularly in the South.

