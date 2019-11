Campus Incidents Involve Academic Freedom Vs. Hate Speech Universities and colleges across the country are struggling to balance academic freedom and free speech rights following incidents of hate speech.

Campus Incidents Involve Academic Freedom Vs. Hate Speech Campus Incidents Involve Academic Freedom Vs. Hate Speech Campus Incidents Involve Academic Freedom Vs. Hate Speech Audio will be available later today. Universities and colleges across the country are struggling to balance academic freedom and free speech rights following incidents of hate speech. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor