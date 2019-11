How Vaping Could Be Damaging The Environment With more than three dozen deaths attributed to vaping, attention is focused on the health and addiction impacts of e-cigarettes. But e-cigs and disposable vape pods can also harm the environment.

How Vaping Could Be Damaging The Environment Environment How Vaping Could Be Damaging The Environment How Vaping Could Be Damaging The Environment Audio will be available later today. With more than three dozen deaths attributed to vaping, attention is focused on the health and addiction impacts of e-cigarettes. But e-cigs and disposable vape pods can also harm the environment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor