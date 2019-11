Trump Aims To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels As Terrorist Groups NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former DEA special agent Jack Riley, about what the effects could be of President Trump's plan to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

