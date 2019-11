Trump Says Peace Talks With Taliban Have Resumed On Unannounced Trip To Afghanistan President Trump made an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, where he served Thanksgiving turkey to troops and announced the resumption of peace talks with the Taliban.

