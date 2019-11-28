Accessibility links
Why A Group Of Native American Activists Laid Claim To Alcatraz Island 50 Years Ago Thanksgiving marks the 50th anniversary of the Alcatraz take over, when activists claimed the former prison island, citing a treaty that said all unused federal land would return to Native Americans.
NPR logo

Why A Group Of Native American Activists Laid Claim To Alcatraz Island 50 Years Ago

Listen · 4:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/783622557/783622558" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Why A Group Of Native American Activists Laid Claim To Alcatraz Island 50 Years Ago

Why A Group Of Native American Activists Laid Claim To Alcatraz Island 50 Years Ago

Heard on All Things Considered

Antonia Cereijido

Why A Group Of Native American Activists Laid Claim To Alcatraz Island 50 Years Ago

Listen · 4:06
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/783622557/783622558" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Thanksgiving marks the 50th anniversary of the Alcatraz take over, when activists claimed the former prison island, citing a treaty that said all unused federal land would return to Native Americans.

If you want to hear more about the Alcatraz occupation, you can find Latino USA's episode about the life and legacy of one of its leaders Richard Oakes: By Right of Discovery, which was produced by Antonia Cereijido and Janice Llamoca.