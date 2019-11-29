Scientists Say Cats Should Stay On Leashes Outdoors; EU Hisses, Thrashes

An article in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law recommends the move to limit felines' impact on biodiversity. The European Union says it strongly defends free movement rights, including for cats.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Scientists wrote in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law that domestic cats should be kept on a leash or inside in order to limit their impact on biodiversity. But then the European Union weighed in. They said they strongly defend free movement rights, including those of our four-legged friends. In fact, the EU categorically denied it would ever limit feline freedom. Getting people to agree on things - it's just like herding cats.

