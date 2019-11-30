Accessibility links
Does Your Hobby Bring You Joy? Tell Us About It The new year is a perfect time for trying new things and finding a new hobby. If you have a hobby you'd like to share, tell us why you like it and why others should give it a try.
The new year is a great time to break old habits and start new ones. This year, NPR's All Things Considered is trying to get our listeners interested in new hobbies and we need your help. Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The new year is a perfect time for trying new things and finding a new hobby. But it can be hard to know what to pick up and how to start.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to hear from you about your hobbies. Whether it's needlepoint, taxidermy or parkour, tell us about what you do for fun. Is is something you picked up recently or have you been doing it for a long time?

We want to hear what you've gotten out of your experience, why others should give your hobby a try and any tips you have for newcomers.

Tell us by filling out this form. A producer may reach out to hear more and include your recommendation in an upcoming segment on All Things Considered.