Is Crimea Russian? U.S. And EU Say No, Apple Says Kremlin Can See What It Wants To

The tech giant's apps are doing what the European Union and the U.S. won't: Recognizing Russia's annexation of the peninsula seized from Ukraine. Users in Russia will see it as part of their country.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

European Union and United States refuse to recognize Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. But Apple seems to oblige Russia in this. When the company's apps are used inside of Russia, they now show Crimea as part of that country, not Ukraine.

Our situation with Apple has now been resolved, Vasily Piskaryov (ph) of Russia's Duma said this week. We see that everything has happened the way we wanted it.

News accounts have noted that Apple also already accommodates the Chinese government by removing apps of foreign news outlets.

Apple's chief, Tim Cook, has said each country in the world decides their laws and their regulations. And so your choice is, do you participate, or do you stand on the sideline and yell at how things should be?

Yesterday, a company spokesperson said, we are taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders in our services and may make changes in the future as a result. Does that include an app for free speech?

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

