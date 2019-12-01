Sunday Puzzle: Name The Third

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories, and two things in each category. You name a third thing in the category that fits between my two alphabetically.

Ex. Playing cards — Jack/Queen --> King

1. Colors of the rainbow — Red/Yellow

2. Great Lakes — Michigan/Superior

3. Nobel Prize categories — Economics/Peace

4. Federal holidays — Independence Day/Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

5. South American countries — Guyana/Peru

6. Beatles #1 hits — Hello Goodbye/Hey Jude

7. General Mills cereals — Total/ Wheaties

8. Old Testament books — Exodus/Ezra

9. Sounds on Old MacDonald's farm — Moo/Oink

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Jon Siegel of Chevy Chase, Md. The words WON and SUN rhyme, even though their vowels are different. Can you name four common, uncapitalized 4-letter words, each of which has exactly one vowel, and all of which rhyme, even though all four vowels are different?

Challenge answer: Her, bird, word, curd. (Other answers are possible.)

Winner: Niels Sator of Beaver Creek, Ohio.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Joe Krozel of Creve Coeur, Mo. Name something you find in a grocery. Two words. Three letters in the first, six letters in the second. Switch the third and seventh letters, and read the result backward. The result will name that same grocery item again. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.