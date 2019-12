'Immigrant Food' Restaurant, Trump's New Neighbor NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with the co-owners of Immigrant Food, Chef Enrique Limardo and Peter Schechter, about their new restaurant, which is located one block from the White House in Washington, D.C.

'Immigrant Food' Restaurant, Trump's New Neighbor 'Immigrant Food' Restaurant, Trump's New Neighbor 'Immigrant Food' Restaurant, Trump's New Neighbor Audio will be available later today. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with the co-owners of Immigrant Food, Chef Enrique Limardo and Peter Schechter, about their new restaurant, which is located one block from the White House in Washington, D.C. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor