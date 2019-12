Book: 'The Hermit King' NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Chung Min Lee about his new book, "The Hermit King: The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un.

Book: 'The Hermit King' Book: 'The Hermit King' Book: 'The Hermit King' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Chung Min Lee about his new book, "The Hermit King: The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor