Founder Of Apostrophe Protection Society Disbands Group

John Richards, 96, founded the society 18 years ago to fight the "much abused" punctuation mark. He's ending the group because he says folks these days don't care about using apostrophes correctly.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. John Richards founded the Apostrophe Protection Society 18 years ago. He fights for what he calls the much-abused punctuation mark. If you're confused by words like its or your, he's your guy. Sadly, though, at age 96, Richards says he is ending this society. He says folks these days just don't care about using apostrophes correctly. He wrote, the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won. And that's all.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.