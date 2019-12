NATO Summit Preview: London Hosts World Leaders NPR's David Greene talks to former U.S. Ambassador Douglas Lute, who served as the U.S. envoy to NATO from 2013 to 2017, on the challenges the 70-year-old military alliance faces.

NATO Summit Preview: London Hosts World Leaders NATO Summit Preview: London Hosts World Leaders NATO Summit Preview: London Hosts World Leaders Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to former U.S. Ambassador Douglas Lute, who served as the U.S. envoy to NATO from 2013 to 2017, on the challenges the 70-year-old military alliance faces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor