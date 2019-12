Civilians Confronted Terrorist Attacker On London Bridge London suffered another deadly terror attack Friday. The attacker was a home-grown Islamist terrorist. Normal people, armed with whatever they could find, took down the attacker until police arrived.

Civilians Confronted Terrorist Attacker On London Bridge Civilians Confronted Terrorist Attacker On London Bridge Civilians Confronted Terrorist Attacker On London Bridge Audio will be available later today. London suffered another deadly terror attack Friday. The attacker was a home-grown Islamist terrorist. Normal people, armed with whatever they could find, took down the attacker until police arrived. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor