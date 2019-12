Remembering Slain Alabama Sheriff 'Big John' Williams In Alabama, funeral services are scheduled for "Big John" Williams. He was a popular sheriff allegedly killed by the son of a deputy from a neighboring county. His death has resonated nationwide.

Remembering Slain Alabama Sheriff 'Big John' Williams National Remembering Slain Alabama Sheriff 'Big John' Williams Remembering Slain Alabama Sheriff 'Big John' Williams Audio will be available later today. In Alabama, funeral services are scheduled for "Big John" Williams. He was a popular sheriff allegedly killed by the son of a deputy from a neighboring county. His death has resonated nationwide. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor