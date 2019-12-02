The Subject Of A Coast Guard Search Wasn't Missing After All

On Thanksgiving Day, people in New Jersey reported a kite surfer being carried out to sea. The Coast Guard looked for 16 hours. The surfer, who didn't know he was missing, called to say he was safe.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Thanksgiving Day, a kite surfer was reported missing. People saw him being carried out to sea near Ocean City, N.J. The Coast Guard sent out search parties who found a kite but no board and no surfer. They looked for 16 hours, until the next morning when the surfer called in to say he was safe. When his kite broke, he cut it loose and paddled in. Police say he didn't know he was missing, so he went about his Thanksgiving.

