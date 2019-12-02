Accessibility links
Politics Of Pain: Ireland, Britain And Brexit "The fundamental problem is that the U.K. thinks about Brexit as a nationalist revolution," journalist Fintan O'Toole told us. "But the EU is not an empire like how Britain was ... it's not oppressed."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin. The September 2019 meeting between the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach focused on Brexit negotiations, with Varadkar warning Johnson that leaving the EU with no deal risked causing instability in Northern Ireland. CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

In America, our electoral process takes years. In the U.K., it takes just a few weeks.

Right now, its political parties are campaigning hard ahead of a snap election to be held in just ten days' time. Brexit remains both the backdrop for the vote, and the reason for it being called so unexpectedly.

Perhaps no country is watching it more closely, with more at stake, than Ireland.

To learn more about Ireland's views on Brexit, we spoke to Fintan O'Toole, one of Ireland's most respected journalists. His fears about what might come next are laid out in his new book, The Politics of Pain: Postwar England & The Rise of Nationalism.

