Politics Of Pain: Ireland, Britain And Brexit

In America, our electoral process takes years. In the U.K., it takes just a few weeks.

Right now, its political parties are campaigning hard ahead of a snap election to be held in just ten days' time. Brexit remains both the backdrop for the vote, and the reason for it being called so unexpectedly.

Perhaps no country is watching it more closely, with more at stake, than Ireland.

To learn more about Ireland's views on Brexit, we spoke to Fintan O'Toole, one of Ireland's most respected journalists. His fears about what might come next are laid out in his new book, The Politics of Pain: Postwar England & The Rise of Nationalism.

