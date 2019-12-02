READ: Republican Report On The Impeachment Inquiry

House Republicans have released their report on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The release of the report from Republicans on the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees comes after more than a dozen witnesses testified both behind closed doors and in public hearings over nearly two months. The panel's Democratic majority have not yet released their own report on the inquiry.

Republicans have argued that the entire impeachment inquiry, overseen by Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, was unfair and did not provide Trump or his legal team the opportunity to respond to allegations. Trump himself has labeled the inquiry a sham.

Democrats say the inquiry was held to determine if Trump had sought a political favor from the newly elected Ukrainian president — an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter — in exchange for a White House visit and the release of defense aid. The president has denied any such link was made.

The Republican report reiterates the claim that Ukrainian officials tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies have previously dismissed that claim — instead noting that it was Russia that interfered in the process.

Read the minority report here.